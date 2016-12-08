Can you offer Huskies a home?

The Dogs Trust Glasgow are appealing for kind-hearted dog lovers to open their arms to these two beautiful father and son Huskies.

Zues and Blade are aged nine and five-year-old and arrived at the Glasgow rehoming centre in October as their owner could no longer care for them. They look quite similar and they have a strong family bond, being virtually inseparable.

The duo do everything together. When they are outside they will walk side-by-side at all times and at dinner time they much prefer to eat in the same room.

Sandra Lawton, Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Glasgow, said: “Zeus and Blade are the friendliest dogs and would make fantastic companions for the right family.

“They are very good with people, other dogs and children too. They would benefit from a family of experienced dog owners, especially of larger breeds as Zeus and Blade are quite strong.

“There are few things more appealing than a beautiful Husky and though we know they will make wonderful companions with the right owners in a suitable environment, it is imperative that we find owners for them who understand the demands of this breed and are in a position to offer a life time commitment.”

“They may be cute but they are powerful, large dogs who need regular exercise, socialisation and habituation. These dogs are bred to pull sledges for hundreds of miles, live in large packs and work in minus temperatures.

“Sadly, we are seeing many of these dogs being abandoned when they become too much for their owners who have not considered the implications of purchasing this particular breed.”

If you would like to rehome Zeus and Blaze, please get in touch with Dogs Trust Glasgow on 0303 003 0000 or visit: https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/our-centres/glasgow/