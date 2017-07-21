Clydesdale Bank launches new note

Clydesdale Bank will launch its second polymer bank note later this year and will for the first time include a feature to help blind and partially sighted people identify it.

The new £10 note will enter circulation on September 21 and will continue to feature national bard Robert Burns, who died 221 years ago today, as well as the landscape of the old and new towns of Edinburgh.

It follows the introduction of the bank’s £5 polymer note, which was released last September. It will be smaller in size, made of a more durable material and will include a unique security feature. manufactured on innovative Safeguard polymer substrate, a shiny ink which is depicted in the shape of Scotland over a transparent window, which changes colour as the note is moved and tilted.

A tactile feature is also being introduced in the form of a series of raised dots on the note’s bottom left-hand corner. Bank notes are already in tiered sizes, and have bold numerals, raised print and differing colours to help blind and partially sighted people.

David Duffy, Chief Executive of CYBG, owner of Clydesdale Bank, said: “I am proud to announce that our second polymer bank note will be available in our branches on the September 21. The introduction of our £5 polymer bank note has led to a reduction in counterfeit levels and had a positive impact on the environment, and we believe the £10 version will have a same effect.

“More durable and more secure than normal paper notes, the move towards polymer is an important milestone in our history of innovation. We have been issuing bank notes since 1838 and it’s just as vital as ever to ensure we are creating and developing currency that is fit for modern day use.

“It is also fitting that we are making this announcement on the 221st anniversary of the death of Robert Burns. We continue to celebrate his life and work by featuring him on our £10 currency.”