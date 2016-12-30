Glasgow youngsters crave a London staycation

A new poll has revealed that two fifths of children in Glasgow are yet to be taken to London by their parents.

While half of Glaswegian kids said they could think of no real reason why they had never visited the capital, more than one in three had been told by their parents it was too expensive.

The research, conducted by the five-star, family-friendly Royal Garden Hotel in Kensington, defined London’s top 10 family attractions, as voted by kids and their parents.

Topping the wish list for those under 14 was London Zoo, while adults would prefer a more education visit to the Natural History Museum.

The survey of 2000 children and adults was commissioned by the hotel, as it launches a national competition to coincide with its new London Explorer Package for families.

Jonathan Lowrey, general manager of the Royal Garden Hotel, said: “With over a third of families planning a UK city break next year,London hotels will need to up their game when it comes to its kids offerings. As any parent knows, keeping children entertained when they’re away from their home comforts and toys can be a challenge, which is why we’ve been asking kids what they want from a London trip.

“In Kensington we are lucky to have Hyde Park on our doorstep and, as we’ve seen from the results, some of London’s favourite family attractions within walking distance, making the area a great choice for families who want to be out of the hustle and bustle of the city. The capital has so much to offer families, so we’re looking forward to working with our London Explorer competition winners to provide a package that ticks all the boxes and takes the stress out of booking for parents.”

For more on the competition, visit www.royalgardenhotel.co.uk/londonexplorercompetition.