Spuds on top as celery named as UK’s most hated veg

Brits are turning up their noses at ‘trending’ veg people post in recipes on social media - with celery named as the most hated.

Celeriac, avocado, sprouts, turnip and kale were also singled out as the least loved vegetables.

Parsnips, squash, beetroot and leeks rounded out the top 10 in a survey of 2,000 people by family-owned farming and food production company Mash Direct.

The humble spud was crowned the nation’s favourite veg, beating carrots, peas, tomatoes and broccoli.

The poll reveals that although the avocado was named as the most ‘pinned’ ingredient on Pinterest in 2015, one in five adults has never actually eaten one.

Children voted Brussels sprouts their least favourite veg and - like their parents - spuds as their favourite.

And despite the huge variety now available, a third of adults said they stick to the same vegetables that their parents did.

Mash Direct’s Director of Marketing and Food Trends Jack Hamilton said: “It just goes to show that the old favourites are still the first choice when it comes to family meal times.

“As family budgets might not stretch to seemingly popular vegetables, parents are serving their families the classics that they know and were served in their childhood.”

Favourite vegetables (adults)

1. Potato

2. Carrot

3. Peas

4. Tomato

5. Broccoli

6. Cucumber/salad leaves

7. Cabbage

8. Spring onions

9. Corn

10. Green/French beans

Least favourite vegetables (adults)

1. Celery

2. Celeriac

3. Avocado

4. Brussels sprouts

5. Turnip

6. Kale

7. Parsnips

8. Squash

9. Beetroot

10. Leeks

Favourite vegetables (children)

1. Potatoes

2. Carrots

3. Peas

4. Cucumber

5. Corn

6. Tomatoes

7. Broccoli

8. Lettuce/salad leaves

9. Sweet potato

10. Green/French beans

Least favourite vegetables (children)

1. Brussels sprouts

2. Celery

3. Celeriac

4. Beetroot

5. Avocado

6. Kale

7. Turnip

8. Spring onions

9. Leeks

10. Cabbage