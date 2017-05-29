The Waverley celebrates her 70th anniversary this year

Glasgow’s favourite tourist attraction, Paddle Steamer Waverley, is almost ready to start sailing ‘Doon the Watter’once more!

This year marks the 70th year since Waverley’s maiden voyage. Named after Sir Walter Scott’s first novel, the ship was built for the London & North Eastern Railway to replace the paddle steamer, HMS Waverley, which was sunk on May 29th, 1940 whilst evacuating troops from Dunkirk.

Launched on October 2, 1946 from the former A&J Inglis yard in Glasgow, she was later towed to Greenock where her triple expansion engines were fitted by Rankin & Blackmore. These have now become one of the ship’s major attractions!

Ross Cochrane, Waverley’s Captain said: “Waverley is a very special ship full of history and charm there is a trip for everyone, places to be explored and enjoyed for both young and old.

“Every passenger who comes aboard helps this beautiful ship continue to sail and I would encourage everyone to come and enjoy a trip on her.

“Some of the most stunning scenery in the world can be found on the West Coast of Scotland and Waverley offers a unique way to experience it. I look forward to welcoming you onboard.”

Waverley has excellent onboard facilities including a restaurant serving hot and cold snacks, two bars, heated lounges and even a souvenir shop, essential to pick up those little mementoes of a wonderful day out.

Ross also pointed out that without a team of volunteers Waverley would be going nowhere. For over 40 years, they have played a key role in ensuring the continued operation of the ship. They carry out a wide range of tasks and roles to help the Waverley Charity fulfil its objectives to ensure Waverley continues sailing for future generation to enjoy. A volunteer open day was held aboard the ship earlier this year which welcomed a number of new volunteers who have all played a huge part in making sure the ship is ready to sail for this year.

Fares start at £19 for adults and there are discounts for senior citizens, children under 18 with under fives travelling free of charge.

memberships are available from £350. To book tickets or for more information visit http://www.waverleyexcursions.co.uk or tickets can be purchased at The Beacon Arts Centre.