10th anniversary of Bearsden Cross Church

A special anniversary service to celebrate ten years of the union of Bearsden North and South Churches - which was renamed Bearsden Cross Church - took place on Tuesday, November 29.

Bearsden Cross Church has grown steadily in the last decade.

Session Clerk of Bearsden Cross Church, Keith Wright, said: “Within this period of time, members of both congregations have considered where best their future worship lies for them, and the hymn ‘One more step along the world we go,’ typifies a journey where perseverance, decision making, and compromise have been a common thread running throughout this period of time.

“The quiet faith, staying power and gentle humour of many has been the rock on which Bearsden Cross Church has steadily, but surely, knit together as one united congregation.”

He added: “The anniversary service was positive affirmation that ‘we have very much arrived’, and our Minister Rev Graeme Wilson, with Rev Dr Sandy Forsyth as associate lead, encouraged us with a vision of how best we can grow in faith and service to friends and strangers alike.”

Rev Calum MacLeod, Minister of St Giles’ Cathedral Edinburgh, gave a sermon ‘A Temple Not Made With Hands’ when he mentioned that all churches he has been called to serve have at some time in their history been destroyed or partially so, including the former Bearsden South Church which was hit during the Clydebank Blitz.

Keith Wright added: “It is the people within the building who matter, and despite the enormity of the situation, the confidence and resilience of faith gives ordinary people strength and focus to rebuild and turn despair into hope.”

Dr John P Willmett led the choir in Redford’s introit ‘Rejoice in the Lord always’, and Wood’s anthem ‘O thou the central orb’, with readings by Session clerk Keith Wright and Harry Talbot from Bible Class.

Prayers and the final hymn, ‘Here in the peace of Christ we go’ again affirmed that they have much to look forward to in the years ahead, working together as a church family, entering the church to worship - and departing to serve!

The Revds John Harris and Keith Blackwood unveiled a timeline illustrating the history of both churches, culminating in their union in 2006 and the subsequent decade as Bearsden Cross Church.

Supper and an anniversary cake was prepared by the social functions team and was greatly enjoyed by all, and gave everyone a chance to mingle and catch up with old and new friends.

Finally, the offering for Glasgow City Mission and Christian Aid reminded everyone of the opportunities to support others less fortunate than themselves – everyone is invited to join them any Sunday, 10.30am for worship, with tea/ coffee after the service for chat and company.