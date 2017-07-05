75-year old football club Black Watch folds

Long established amateur football side Campsie Black Watch has folded, leaving a gaping void in the local football scene.

The club, which has provided football opportunities for almost three-quarters of a century, made the announcement last week – a decision which has been mourned across the Scottish football spectrum.

The club confirmed their intentions to cease in an email to their governing league body and follows a year out when Black Watch dropped from under-21s football, to amateur level citing personnel issues.

Again, those issues have affected the historic club and forced president Gerry Marley’s hand.

The 85-year-old is quoted as citing “a struggle to get 11 players on the park for games” and when commitment to the new season was not forthcoming from last season’s playing squad the decision to call time at the club was taken for the second, and what looks to be the final, time.

It has caused disappointment across Scottish football. Ex-Stenhousemuir boss Des McKeown tweeted: “Absolutely gutted to hear that Campsie Black Watch has disbanded. The beautiful game is not quite so appealing at times like this.” Former striker Kevin McGoldrick added: “Gutted to hear. A huge part of my career was spent at the club with only fond memories and success.”

Named after the famous Scottish regiment, the side have appeared in 13 Scottish Youth Cup finals and won the trophy a record 11 times.