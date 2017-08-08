90-year-old locked in bathroom as teen stole her money

A terrified 90-year-old woman was locked in her bathroom while a teenager stole money from her house.

The police are keen to hear from anyone who has any information about this robbery which happened in Summerston on Monday, August 7.

A young man gained access to a common close in Milovaig Street, Summerston around 6.30pm.

When inside, he forced his way into an elderly woman’s flat.

He locked her in the bathroom and stole her purse which contained a three figure sum of cash and bank cards and then he fled.

The lady was checked over by medical staff and did not sustain any injuries, however she has been left badly shaken and upset by the ordeal.

The suspect is described as around 16 years old, approximately 5ft 1ins tall, with a slim build and acne on both cheeks. He was wearing a black woolly hat and a black tracksuit.

Detective Inspector John Morrison said: “This is a despicable crime carried out by a young man who clearly has no conscience or regard for others.

“I am appealing to people in the area to think about whether they recognise this description of this man or know who he is.

“Perhaps you noticed him in the area prior to the incident or maybe you saw him run off along Milovaig Street? “If you have any information or knowledge, please get in touch and pass your information on.”

Call Maryhill Police Station on 101, quoting reference number 1370 of 17 August 2017.

Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to give information anonymously.