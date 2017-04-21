A bright idea in case of a power outage

Householders in East Dunbartonshire are among the first in the UK to try a pioneering new lightbulb that will stay on in a power-cut.

Local SP Energy Networks customers are taking part in the pilot of the iViTiON bulb that is not yet available to buy.

The gadget can detect when power is gone and switches to battery power to stay on in the dark for up to three hours. It screws in like a conventional bulb, but contains a battery that charges during normal usage.It can even tell the difference between a power cut and somebody flicking the light switch.

Colin Taylor, Director of Engineering Services, SP Energy Networks, said: “These bulbs have the potential to make a big difference in the unlikely event of a power cut, particularly for vulnerable or elderly customers and those at home with young children.”