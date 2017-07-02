A chance to check out the sports centre

People are being given a sporting chance to check out the new Huntershill Community Sports Hub ahead of its official opening this summer.

It includes a new full-size, all-weather 3G sports pitch with floodlighting and fencing. sports pavilion with changing rooms, multi-use hall, meeting room, etc, besides tennis courts, a six-lane running track, an all-weather 3G football pitch, new access and parking.

East Dunbartonshire Council developed the Bishopbriggs facility in partnership with East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture (EDLC).

In addition to capital funding from the Council - and EDLC Trust - sportscotland contributed £500,000.

Councillor Jim Gibbons, convener of place, neighbourhood and corporate assets, said: “Work is now complete and the net result is that people and sports groups in East Dunbartonshire have first class new sporting facilities to enjoy.

“Football, tennis, rugby, athletics, fitness classes and more - Huntershill Community Sports Hub is now up and running - aiming to increase access, encourage participation and inspire people to become more active.”

Sandy Marshall, Vice Chair of EDLC Trust, said, “Work has taken place with Scottish Athletics, Tennis Scotland, local football clubs, athletics groups and rugby clubs on the new facility, which will encourage sporting activity in the community, as well as enhancing facilities for local performance and club-level athletes.”

For more information and to book, visit www.edlc.co.uk/online-bookings or call 0141 777 3061.