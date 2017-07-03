A ‘first class’ performer

A talented teenager has won a top award at the performing arts academy he attends in his spare time.

David Lister (17), from Torrance, has been named Senior School Musical Theatre Academy Student of the Year at the Glasgow-based UK Theatre School after tutors praised him for his “first-class” effort and focus over the past 12 months.

David received his plaque and certificate at the UKTS’s annual prize-giving ceremony.

David, who has been a student at the UKTS since 2012, said: “I was a bit astonished to win as I wasn’t expecting it.

“I’m absolutely delighted. The tutors have really helped me develop my performing arts skills – and it’s been a lot of fun too.”

David has just finished his last year at Boclair Academy and will start studying acting at Langside Gollege, in Glasgow, next month.

UKTS principal Lizanne Lambie Thomson said: “Our team has always believed that David has an amazingly focused commitment to his performing arts skills and works very hard on every project in which he’s involved.

“David’s enthusiasm knows no limits and he is a deserving winner of the award.

“Our school focuses on helping develop the young students who show an interest in the performing arts.

“Our team of experienced tutors help students like David to focus on how best to fulfil their ambitions of becoming immersed in the performing arts world.

“We’re sure that David has a great future and we’ll be keeping a close watch on his progress.”