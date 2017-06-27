A fitting memorial for organist James Dickson

Internationally renowned organist, composer and choir director Malcolm Archer is to perform in a special memorial concert in Kirkintilloch .

The July 9 concert, which starts at 7.30 pm,, is in memory of James F Dickson, who was organist at the Church for 40 years.

Mr Archer will be joined at St David’s Memorial Park Church by a number of friends for a performance of the Requiem text, as well as an organ recital.

He is currently director of Chapel Music at Winchester College, one of the oldest and most prestigious schools in England.

He was previously director of music at a number of English cathedrals, including London’s St Paul’s Cathedral.

The soloists will be soprano Maggie Milton and local baritone Craig Haggart, while Tom Ferguson, director of music at St David’s Memorial Park, will play the organ.

A plaque placed on the organ in memory of James Dickson will be dedicated at the start of the concert.

Tickets, priced £10, are available online from WeGotTickets.com, or in person at No. 52, Townhead, or at the door of the church on the day.