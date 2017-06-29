A fond farewell

Pupils, staff and parents at Milngavie Primary School and Nursery have bid farewell to head teacher Linda Murphy, who has now retired after 15 years at the school.

Linda said: “My own motto in the school has always been ‘be kinder than necessary’ and the kindness shown to me certainly has been more than was necessary with all the tributes and gift I have received. I was really quite overcome by the kindness.

A school spokesperson said: “ We wish Linda a long and happy retirement. She will be missed.”