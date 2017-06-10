A fun day on the fringes of Empire

Rampaging (but orderly) Romans and a tribe of crafty Celts visited the Auld Kirk Museum in Kirkintilloch as part of a fun day of history.

Despite the rain - which, along with midges, must historically have made Britannia (North) one of the Roman Empire’s most unpopular postings – families flocked to the museum’s costumed contribution to the Festival of Museums.

The annual event coordinated by Museums Galleries Scotland showcases Scotland’s unique cultural heritage.

Guests got the chance to meet Roman legion re-enactors The Antonine Guard, as well as visit a small Celtic encampment, for a glimpse of what life may have been like on the Antonine Wall.

Some may also have gained a definitive answer to the eternal question: “Apart from the aqueducts, the roads and the baths ...what have the Romans ever done for us?”

Mark Grant, general manager of East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture Trust, said: “The Rampaging Romans and Crafty Celts event proved to be a big hit with families who attended.

“Everyone seemed to have a lot of fun finding out more about our local history and taking part in some entertaining events like face painting, basket weaving and learning to write like a Roman.”