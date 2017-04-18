A head start for the future stars of sport

The sporting heroes of tomorrow are urged to apply for a special programme which could help them compete at the highest level.

East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture (EDLC) Trust’s Athlete Performance Programme offers athletes from all sports strength and conditioning coaching, support and guidance.

Volunteer coaches help athletes through lifestyle management, programme detail, nutrition and specific competition preparation.

The programme has supported 72 athletes in its first three years and applications are now being invited for the fourth year.

One of the programme’s success stories of recent years is windsurfer Andrew Brown, who was on the programme for two years before graduating to the national programme.

Andrew, who is the British youth champion in the RS:X Olympic Windsurfing class, had some words of advice for the next crop of athletes to be inducted on to the Athlete Performance Programme.

He added: “If you are serious about your sport and goals then go for it. The Athlete Performance Programme will improve your all round performance and will be a big advantage.”

Mark Grant, General Manager of EDLC Trust, added: “East Dunbartonshire is home to some of the most promising sporting talents in Scotland and this programme has been designed to provide support at a crucial stage in their development.

“We want to work with elite local athletes competing at a regional and national level - helping to nurture the next generation of sporting stars.

“The Athlete Performance Programme blends science, sport and support, and I want to pay tribute to everyone involved - many of whom selflessly volunteer their time to help create a lasting legacy for East Dunbartonshire.”

Eligible candidates must live or attend school within East Dunbartonshire and be aged between 11 and 18-years-old.

They must be competing at a regional or national level and able to commit two mornings a week for training sessions before school.

The closing date for applications is May 31, with sessions available at both Allander Leisure Centre and Kirkintilloch Leisure Centre.

Candidates will be selected following participation sessions and interviews.

To apply pop into your local leisure centre, call 0141 578 8222 or e-mail athlete.performance@eastdunbarton.gov.uk