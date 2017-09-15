A journey into local life during wartime

Next week will see the launch of a new education resource exploring the impact of the First World War on East Dunbartonshire.

The free event, which will take place at Douglas Academy in Milngavie on Wednesday, September 27, at 7pm, is part of the East Dunbartonshire’s War project which has spent the past two years exploring the lives of men, women and children living in the area during the First World War and their individual experiences.

The project team has now used their research to help produce a First World War education resource for secondary schools in East Dunbartonshire.

The new teaching and learning resource features stories from the East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture Trust (EDLC) archives and local studies collections - many of them new discoveries from the East Dunbartonshire’s War research volunteers.

It explores the impact of the First World War on the local area and has been developed by EDLC in conjunction with staff and students from Douglas Academy, Milngavie, and Kirkintilloch High.

The launch event will feature dramatic performance by Douglas Academy students based on letters from the Boyd brothers of Milngavie, and from the diaries of two local nurses who volunteered in the First World War - Elspeth Graham and Kate Jeffrey.

Living history group, Scots in the Great War, will bring history to life, while local enthusiast, Harry Doy, will bring along his First World War collection.

Fairy Glen Vintage Teas will also provide the refreshments in a pop up vintage tea room.

The event is free but admission is by ticket only. Tickets can be collected from Bearsden Library or Milngavie Library.