A right royal competition win

An artistic primary school pupil has won a VIP trip to one of Scotland’s top tourist attractions after topping a nationwide competition.

Bearsden Primary’s Clara van Daal (7) won the p1-3 category in The Royal Yacht Britannia’s ‘Design a Coat of Arms’ schools competition.

She was chosen ahead of over 600 other entries from schools across Scotland and her coat of arms will now be displayed for all to see on Britannia’s main tour route.

Lynda and Jen from Britannia’s Marketing Department visited Clara at school recently to congratulate her and deliver a bumper supply of arts and crafts materials for Clara and her classmates to use for their next creative project.

She was also presented with a cuddly corgi toy, a framed print of her winning design and has been invited to spend a ‘Royal Day Out’ aboard Britannia during the summer holidays when she’ll meet the competition judges - Scotsman picture editor Kayt Turner and Britannia’s naval architect Derek Miller.