A special honour for the Rev (and Mrs) I M Jolly

He was half of the most famous double act in Scottish variety history, then starred in TV roles including the Rev I M Jolly and Supercop.

But few of even his most devoted fans are probably aware that the late, great Rikki Fulton – and his wife Kate – were massive supporters of Scotland’s animals charity.

Actor Tony Roper and his wife Isobel - with kittens Mac and Rex - at the dedication ceremony for the new wing.

SSPCA Chief Superintendent Mike Flynn said: “We are indebted to Rikki and Kate Fulton for all their support over the years.

“The development of our centre in Glasgow was made possible in part by a hugely generous legacy donation left to the centre by both Rikki and Kate.”

The new £6million extension of the SSPCA’s Glasgow Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre (formerly known as Glasgow Dog and Cat Home) opened in December.

And now the Fultons’ contribution has been publicly acknowledged in a ceremony dedicating the brand new kennel block to Rikki and Kate.

Chief Superintendent Flynn said: “We had limited space available on which to build so developed an innovative solution with our two tiered kennel blocks.

“They are the first of their kind in Scotland and increased our kennel spaces from 99 to 150.

“Dedicating one of these blocks to Rikki and Kate felt like a fitting tribute for all of their support.”

Actor and comedian Tony Roper, who did the honours on the day, said: “I’m delighted to be invited along to unveil the dedication for Rikki and Kate.

“They both passionately supported Glasgow Dog and Cat Home, and really believed in the value of the Scottish SPCA.

“The extension here has allowed the charity to rescue and save the lives of even more animals, and I know Rikki and Kate would be proud to see that their contribution helped make this all possible.”

The SSPCA does not receive any government or lottery funding, and relies entirely on public donations.

Anyone interested in leaving a legacy to the Society, or helping with fundraising, can get in touch on 03000 999 999 (option 4).