A swinging success

Children have a new outdoor space to enjoy – complete with rope swings and obstacle courses made out of old tyres – at the Jigsaw Family Learning Centre, in Muirhead.

The nursery acquired the plot of land in partnership with St Barbara’s Primary School to develop the Forest Garden, in order to give a place for children to play in natural settings.

The gardens were officially opened by David Craig, North Lanarkshire Council Education Officer. Funds were raised from parents, as well as a successful grant of £5,000 from Tesco’s, raised through its help to bag initiative, which allowed the project to come to life.