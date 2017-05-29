A volunteering decade for YBS in Bishopbriggs

The Yorkshire Building Society is celebrating 10 years of volunteering in Bishopbriggs as Volunteers’ Week (June 1-7) gets underway – and is seeking new opportunities to help other community groups and good causes.

Since the Society launched its award-winning volunteering scheme in 2007, over 70,000 hours of colleague time has been donated to charities and good causes around the UK.

Colleagues at the Yorkshire Building Society branch in Bishopbriggs have donated more than 224 hours of their time to local community projects such as the local Marie Curie Hospice at their annual “Lights to Remember Service”, and sorting out food donations at the local foodbank.

Paul Scott, manager of the Bishopbriggs branch said: “Volunteers’ Week is a great reminder of the contribution voluntary work can make across the UK and we know first-hand about the impact it has brought in Bishopbriggs.

“Over the past 10 years we have seen that time can be just as valuable a gift as money to charities and community groups. That’s why the Society’s programme gives us the opportunity to support projects and charities in our local community here in Bishopbriggs and we want to hear from more local groups that need support.”

Volunteers’ Week is an annual event which takes place at the start of June. It celebrates the contribution made by millions of volunteers across the UK.

Yorkshire Building Society’s volunteering scheme allows every colleague up to 31 hours’ paid leave a year to help out at a charity or good cause of their choice.

In 2016 the Yorkshire Building Society volunteering scheme won the Employee Engagement Initiative of the Year at the Third Sector Business Charity Awards.

Also last year, as part of the scheme, the Society launched Money Minds, a free financial education programme delivered by its colleagues, to help children aged five to 19 learn more about managing money.

For more information about Yorkshire Building Society’s scheme, visit: www.ybs.co.uk or call: 0345 166 9510.