A “wonderful renovation”

Abbeyfield Scotland held a celebration at their house in Lenzie’s Garngaber Avenue last week to mark the completion of an interiors upgrade project.

The charity provides independent living with support for older people across Scotland and have seven residents in their Lenzie property.

Local MSP Rona Mackay joined, residents, local volunteers, and the Abbeyfield Scotland team to officially cut the ribbon on the newly refurbished reception and entrance area.

The project includes a new welcoming entrance and hallway.

Ms Mackay said: “I was delighted to be asked to officially open the newly-renovated Abbeyfield House and congratulate Alison and Abbeyfield Scotland on this wonderful renovation.

“I am particularly impressed at how the wonderful character of this lovely Victorian house has been enhanced to provide a homely, warm atmosphere.

“Every improvement has been designed for the residents’ comfort and practical use. It is simply a lovely environment in which to live - well done Abbeyfield.”