Aedan is brushing up for a successful career

Lennoxtown teenager Aedan Coll has a bright future as a painter and decorator after completing an employability course at New College Lanarkshire.

The former pupil of St Ninian’s High School has secured a full-time job as an apprentice with Wilson Decorators Ltd in Kirkintilloch.

Aedan Coll

The 17-year-old was offered the job after impressing his new employer during a five-week work placement.

The work placement was part of an Employability Fund Stage 3 course that he completed at New College Lanarkshire’s Kirkintilloch Campus.

Aedan, who was unsure of what to do on leaving school, found out about the 13-week course through a careers advisor from Skills Development Scotland.

Aedan said: “The course helped me build my confidence and helped me improve how I communicate and work with others.

“The staff at the college helped me choose painting and decorating as a career that I’d definitely be interested in, and I’m really looking forward to completing my apprenticeship.”

The firm’s owner, Robert Wilson, said he was impressed by the quality of Aedan’s work, his attitude and diligence.

He said: “Aedan wanted to be a professional painter and decorator, and with him being a local lad it just seemed like a perfect fit.

“I’ve got nine employees and he works with all of them very well.”

“I think it’s my duty to train the next generation of tradesmen.”

To find out more about the employability course call 01236 784549.