All Dad really wants is a pie and a pint

The firm which owns The Tickled Trout in Milngavie and The Stables in Kirkintilloch reckons many local dads want a pie and a pint for Father’s Day.

Vintage Inns – possibly hoping for a deluge of dads and their generous and grateful offspring next Sunday – has carried out research to find what really makes that particular day “special”.

The company’s spokesperson said: “Over two thirds of dads said they believed it was about having some time to relax, and with over a third saying they would be happy with a pie and a pint, what could be easier?”

“We’ve therefore created a special Father’s Day three-course menu for Sunday, June 18, which among other dishes, features a delicious steak and mushroom pie as a main course.”

Vintage Inns has also teamed up with Doom Bar to offer all dads a free pint of ale when they visit the pub on Father’s Day – you download the voucher from http://www.vintageinn.co.uk/freepint