Amy’s gig is called off due to ‘biblical’ thunderstorm

A gig by Bishopbriggs songstress Amy Macdonald in Germany had to be cancelled after the area was hit by torrential rain and thunderstorms.

The Scottish singer songwriter was due to play in Hohentwiel, Singen, Germany on Wedneday night in the latest leg of her European Tour.

But just before the 29-year-old took to the stage the venue had to be evacuated due to a thunderstorm described by Amy on Twitter as “biblical”.

The concert was cancelled a short time later with the weather seen as unsafe for performers and fans.

Amy apologised to fans on Twitter.