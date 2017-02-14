Anger over closure of Lenzie Post Office

Confusion is rife over the closure of Lenzie’s only Post Office service.

Angry residents told the Herald the facility, housed inside convenience store U-Save near the rail station, has been shut on and off for several weeks, without warning.

One senior citizen said: “This has caused real problems for me picking up my pension. I have had to go to Kirkintilloch. With all the roadworks in the town centre, it’s not easy to get to, especially if you have mobility problems.

“Fortunately I have a car and can travel to Kirkintilloch. What about the people who don’t have a car or can’t drive. This is a real problem for them too.

Another irate local resident said: “What on earth is happening? No one can seem to tell us. There appears to be no rhyme or reason for it. Opening times of the post office over the past few weeks have been very erratic.”

The Post Office moved to reassure customers that the closure of the local service was “temporary” because of “an operational issue” and apologised to customers.

A Post Office spokesperson added: “We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure of the Post Office branch in Lenzie.

“We would like to reassure customers that we are working hard to restore the service to the community as soon as possible and are committed to maintaining services in the area.

“In the meantime, customers can access Post Office services at Kirkintilloch.”