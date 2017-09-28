Anger over Royal Mail plan to axe parcel delivery office

Residents have voiced their dismay over the planned shutdown of the parcel delivery office in Bishopbriggs by Royal Mail.

The company has entered into talks with the Communications Workers Union (CWU) on the closure of the office, which employs 33 staff.

The service would be integrated into the Kirkintilloch delivery office.

Many customers posted their objections on the Herald’s Facebook page and they are being backed in their concerns by Strathkelvin MSP Rona Mackay and East Dunbartonshire MP Jo Swinson.

Resident Marlyn Robertson hit out on social media She posted: “Losing banks right left and centre. Now this”.

Moira Reddie posted: “Can’t afford to lose any more amenities in Bishopbriggs and Andy Wylie added: “Terrible! I don’t have a car so I will have to pay £5 in bus fare.”

Ms Mackay has arranged a meeting with Director of External Relations for Royal Mail to hear more and to request there will be no redundancies if services are to be moved. A petition has also been set up.

Ms Mackay said: “This is what we feared when arguing against the privatisation of Royal Mail – one of the LibDem/Tory coalition’s worst crimes when they were in Government at Westminster.

“It is particularly disturbing to close a parcel depot when increased parcel delivery was cited as one of the main reasons Royal Mail’s annual profits rose by 25 per cent in 2016/17.

“I have arranged a meeting with Royal Mail to ask for reassurance no jobs are cut in closing down the delivery office if this proposal goes ahead.”

A spokesperson for Royal Mail said the changes were necessary for “ongoing transformation” of business and to increase the efficiency of its operation as well as providing delivery offices fit for purpose”. He added no job losses were “expected”.

Jo Swinson said: “It is disappointing Royal Mail is considering closing the delivery office, which serves the community well. For many people in Bishopbriggs, an eight-mile round-trip to Kirkintilloch for a parcel is unacceptable.

“There are 33 people who work here and I am concerned for their future employment. Royal Mail must give firm guarantees on jobs. I have taken these issues up with CEO of Royal Mail, Moya Greene.”