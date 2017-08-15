Anisah set her sights on helping poorest

A young Bishopbriggs student had her eyes well and truly opened when she volunteered on a mobile health unit in a poverty-stricken country

Anisah Zahid, who works at Specsavers opticians in Kirkintilloch, has just returned from a two-week trip on board the Phelophepa Train of Hope, which provides free eye care to destitute people in rural South Africa.

The 21-year-old optometry student enlisted the help of colleagues to complete a sponsored cycle to raise funds for the adventure.

Anisah said: “Volunteering on board the Phelophepa Train of Hope was the most rewarding and fulfilling experience.

“I loved every second of my time there which included many highs and lows. I met lots of patients who were so grateful when they tried on their glasses, enabling them to see properly and making a real difference in their lives.

“There were also a few heartbreaking moments when we encountered patients whose sight was unrecoverable due to a range of conditions that often go undiagnosed”.

“It really puts into perspective the fact we often take eye health for granted here at home.”

Neil Drain, store director at Specsavers in Kirkintilloch, says: ‘We are all very proud of Anisah for volunteering her own time to help those in need in South Africa.

“We would like to thank everyone who supported our efforts to raise funds to make Anisah’s trip possible.”

The Phelophepa Train of Hope operates two unique units which serve as mobile healthcare hospitals.