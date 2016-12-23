Another award for Lairdsland Primary

A multi-award winning primary school has won yet another accolade at a recent national awards ceremony.

Lairdsland Primary School, in Kirkintilloch, landed top spot in the Education Category of the Civic Building of the Year at the SPACES Awards.

The school, which was the first to be delivered through East Dunbartonshire Council’s controversial Primary School Improvement Programme (PSIP), was announced the winner at a ceremony in Manchester’s Victoria and Albert Hotel.

The building is designed to enhance the delivery of the Curriculum for Excellence and is beautifully situated at the Southbank Marina on the Forth and Clyde Canal.

Opened in April 2015, Lairdsland is the reference design for primary schools in Scotland and boasts flexible outdoor and indoor learning spaces, a multi-use games pitch and LCD touchscreens supported by Wi-Fi throughout the building.

Leader of the council, Rhondda Geekie, said: “We are delighted to have received yet another award from a well-respected organisation for Lairdsland Primary School.

“SPACES is a collaboration of construction professionals committed to achieving the highest possible standards in the development, design, construction and management of the public sector estate.

“Throughout the judging process SPACES carried out a very thorough evaluation of Lairdsland so this award is a great endorsement for the council and our partners who helped us to deliver this state-of-the-art primary school.”

Councillor Geekie continued: “To date our Primary School Improvement Programme has been a great success and we are very proud of Lairdsland Primary School and our recently opened Lenzie Meadow Primary School.

“We will continue to deliver modern, fit-for-purpose schools in East Dunbartonshire and I am looking forward to seeing Thomas Muir, Holy Trinity and the new primary school for Bearsden completed in the near future.”