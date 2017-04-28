Another top award for Bearsden’s Boclair House Hotel

Boclair House Hotel in Bearsden is now officially Boutique Hotel of the Year.

The accolade was awarded at the Scottish Hotel Awards which celebrates our nation’s best hotels and hospitality professionals.

Previously a winner of the Regional Title for the Boutique Hotel of the Year – Boclair House Hotel, fought off stiff competition to scoop Scotland’s national title.

Also nominated in the category were Duisdale House Hotel, Isle of Skye, Dumfries Arms in Cumnock, Ayrshire, Nira Caledonia, Edinburgh and Rocpool Reserve in Inverness.

The award was announced at an event which was held at Glasgow’s Crowne Plaza and hosted by Carol Smilie in front of an audience of over 400.

Boclair House Hotel is part of the Manorview Hotels & Leisure Group which boasts nine boutique hotels in their portfolio. The Tudor Gothic building was part of a massive redevelopment programme which converted the former council building to a stately hotel, which opened its doors in March 2016. Also within the Group is Cornhill Caste near Biggar, Lanarkshire, The Busby Hotel near Glasgow and the Lynnhurst in Johnstone.

Fallon Cowley, Group Operations Director of Manorview Hotels & Leisure Group said, “Boclair House Hotel only opened last year and already it has won awards. We were delighted to receive the Regional Title for Boutique Hotel of the Year, and to thereafter win the national title for Scotland, makes us very proud. We have a great team who take immense pride in what they do and I’m delighted for them to receive this recognition”.

Visit http://www.boclairhousehotel.co.uk