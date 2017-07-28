Appeal after man is found dead

Police are appealing for help to trace any relatives of a man who has been found dead in an area of Glasgow.
Hamish Bell (66), died in his home in Hermitage Avenue, Knightswood, on Tuesday, July 25.
Officers said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of any of his family is asked to contact the Administration Department at London Road Police Office via 101.
Almost Done!
Registering with Kirkintilloch Herald means you're ok with our terms and conditions.