Appeal after man stabbed in Milton street

Detectives are appealing for information after a 35 year-old man was stabbed in Scaraway Street, Milton in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, September 13).

Police were alerted to the serious assault at around 3am.

Emergency services attended and the injured man was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he is being treated for stab wounds. Hospital staff describe his condition as stable.

Detective Sergeant Martin Smith of Maryhill Police Office said: “Enquiries are at an early stage to establish more details on the exact circumstances surrounding this attack and to trace the person responsible.

“Officers have also been carrying out enquiries in the local area and are gathering CCTV footage in relation to this investigation.

“At this time I would urge any witnesses, or anyone who was in the area of Scaraway Street around the time of the incident on Wednesday morning, who witnessed anything suspicious to get in touch.

“Anyone with information should contact Maryhill Police Office through 101 quoting reference number 0293 of the 13th September. Alternatively CRIMESTOPPERS can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”