Appeal after suspicious death of man (41) at Milton

Detectives are appealing for information following the suspicious death of a 41 year-old man in Milton, Glasgow.

Around 10pm on Monday, October 23, officers were called to a report of a man seriously injured within a flat in Liddesdale Square. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Inspector Alan McAlpine of the Major Investigation Team (West) said: “Our enquiries into the circumstances surrounding this man’s death are currently underway and a post mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death, however we are currently treating the death as suspicious.

“Officers are currently following a number of lines of enquiry, however I would like to speak to anyone who was in the area of Liddesdale Square around 2200 hours on Monday night who witnessed anything suspicious, or who has any information that may assist this police investigation to contact us through 101. Alternatively CRIMESTOPPERS can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”