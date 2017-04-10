Appeal after two men stabbed during brawl outside bookmakers

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after two men were stabbed and a woman was injured in a violent attack in Glasgow.

The assault happened during an altercation in the Drumchapel area of Glasgow on Saturday, April 8.

Police were called out around 6.50pm to a report of a group of men involved in a fracas outside BetFred Bookmakers in Hecla Square.

Officers attended and two men aged 38 were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment to stab wounds.

Both men remain in hospital, with medical staff describing their condition as stable. Detectives are treating the attack on one of the men as attempted murder.

A 39-year-old woman was also taken to hospital for treatment to a hand injury and has since been released.

Detective Sergeant Raymond Sagan from Drumchapel CID said: “From our CCTV enquiries so far, we can see that there is a large group of around 20 to 30 people standing outside who all witnessed what happened.

“It is absolutely crucial that these people come forward and speak to us as they will hold vital information that could help us trace whoever is responsible for this violent attack.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Drumchapel CID via 101. Alternatively you can call CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.”