Appeal after woman is found dead

Police are appealing for the assistance of the public in tracing relatives of a woman who died in her home in Glasgow.

Lillias Annette French (64) was found dead within her home in Killin Street, Shettleston on Thursday, May 25. There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

It is believed Mrs French was married to John French who died in 2016.

Officers are appealing for anyone who has any knowledge of Mrs French’s relatives to contact them at the Administration Department at London Road Police Station on 101.