Appeal for help after man is found dead

Police are appealing for help to trace the relatives of a man who was found dead in Glasgow today.

Richard Fitzsimmons (61) passed away at his home at Linden Street, Anniesland today (Wednesday, February 8).

Officers said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

A police spokesman said: “It is believed he married an Elaine McMonagle in the 1970s.”

Anyone with any information that may assist police enquiries should contact Constable Lorna Semple at London Road Police Office’s Admin Department through 101.