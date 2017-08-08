Appeal for information about car vandalism

The police are asking for people to come forward with information about a vandalism of a new grey Ford Fiesta in Milngavie.

Someone scored the full length of one side of the car with a sharp implement while it was parked on Dougalston Gardens South overnight on Thursday, August 3 and Friday, August 4.

If you saw anything please call Kirkintilloch Police Office on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.