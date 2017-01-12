Appeal for witnesses for car theft in Bearsden

The police are appealing for witnesses after a car was stolen from the driveway of a home in Bearsden on Saturday, January 8.

The Honda CRV 2010 car, which is a dark golden brown colour, was taken from Westbourne Drive at around 5.30pm.

The registration is SD10 XPP.

The owner, Sandra Pereira, also posted an appeal for information on a community facebook page.

She said: “If you see our vehicle nearby then please contact the police immediately in our behalf. Thank you for your help and kindness!”

Call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you want to remain anonymous.