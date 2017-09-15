Appeal to trace missing woman

The people of East Dunbartonshire are being asked to help trace a 52-year-old woman who has gone missing.

Police are appealing for the assistance of the public in their ongoing efforts to find Mei Ying Weng of Wyndford Road in the Maryhill area of Glasgow.

She was last seen at her home address on Saturday, July 15. She was reported missing on August 4 by a member of her family.

She is described as Chinese, 5ft 6 inches in height and of medium build with shoulder length brown hair. She was wearing a black jacket, black trousers and a black top.

Inspector Craig Walker of Maryhill Police Office said: “Although a number of enquiries and searches have been carried out to date to trace Mei Yeng, officers have so far been unsuccessful in tracing her.

“As time passes we just want to ensure that she is safe and well”.

Mei Yeng is known to frequent the Glasgow City Centre and surrounding areas, particularly Hamilton and Easterhouse.

“I would ask anyone with information on her current whereabouts, or indeed Mei Ying herself to contact Maryhill Police Office through 101 quoting reference number 4361 of 4th August.”