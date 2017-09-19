Appeal to trace owner of pendant found in Kirkintilloch cafe

A Kirkintilloch cafe is trying to trace the owner of this pendant which was found on the floor in the store last week.

Karen Christie, Office Manager at Dnisi at Cowgate, said: “No one has come forward to claim this so far and we are sure this must be of significant importance to someone.

“We are trying to track down its owner.”

Anyone who recognises the pendant or who can help, should contact Karen at the local store on 0141 578 0135.