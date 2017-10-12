Appeal to trace relatives after man found dead

Police are appealing for help to trace the relatives of a man found dead in Glasgow.

John Somerville (66) of Pollokshaws passed away on Tuesday, October 10. Officers said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Mr Somerville previously lived in the Livingston and Castlemilk areas, and he is thought to have one sister and two brothers.

Police believe he may have two daughters living in the Margate area of England and inquiries are ongoing to trace any of his relatives at this time.

Anyone with information that can assist police enquiries is asked to contact the Administration Department at London Road Police Office on 0141 532 4644, between 7am and 4pm from Monday to Friday.