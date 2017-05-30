Art Forum has closed after 25 years

A popular art gallery and shop in Milngavie has closed down after 25 years of trading.

Rona Miller, the owner of Art Forum on Station Road, has decided that she wants to pursue something else now.

She said: “I’ve had a lovely time, it’s been great, but I need to do something different now.

“After all these years it’s finally time to have a change and spread my wings.

“I’ve had such fun with all my customers, many of them are classed as friends.

“I’d like to thank all my customers over the years.

“The decision to close the shop was sad but I think it’s a positive move for me.

“Everyone has been so kind and wished me well.

“I’m looking forward to having a bit more freedom now.

“For example I will be able to enjoy the Milngavie Week events this year such as the Classic Car Show.

“For the first time I can wander around and have a glass of wine!”