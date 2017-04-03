Art show for ovarian cancer

A ‘pop up’ art exhibition in the foyer of The Lillie Art Gallery in Milngavie is on until this

Saturday (April 8) to raise money for ‘Target Ovarian Cancer.’

The event has been organised by reporter Laura Sturrock in memory of her grandmother Isobel who died of ovarian cancer aged just 32, when her son (Laura’s dad) was only three years old.

The exhibition called ‘Woman’s Work: Being Seen’ includes work by Laura’s daughter Jade (22) who is a recent graduate of Glasgow School of Art.

Work by three of her friends, Rowan Flint, Hannah Lyth and Catriona Thomson, also graduates of Glasgow School of Art, is also on display.

Their work explores themes of womanhood in art, politics and culture and acts as prequel to their larger exhibition in The Lillie Art Gallery in October this year.

The artists are donating 20 per cent of all proceeds to ‘Target Ovarian Cancer’ and raffle tickets are being sold at the gallery this week with some fantastic prizes on offer. So far £153 has been raised for the charity.

Prizes include: £40 voucher for Cyan restaurant, Milngavie, £40 for The Burnbrae restaurant, Bearsden, £30 for Garvie & Co, Milngavie, a spray tan worth £20 at Fuss salon, Milngavie, £20 for The Lingerie Boutique in Milngavie and two pairs of Robell trousers, £20 voucher for The Iron Chef in Milngavie, £30 for Tesco, a £20 gift card for Waitrose, Milngavie, a blow dry at Capelli hair salon in Milngavie, a £50 voucher for new childrenswear boutique ‘Ellie Lou’ in Milngavie and a Red Rose reed diffuser worth £28 from Avec Panache in Milngavie.

To donate please visit www,justgiving.com/

TargetOvarianCancer-LauraSturrock

