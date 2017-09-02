Art workshops will celebrate Thomas Muir

East Dunbartonshire families are being invited to get creative and celebrate the life and times of one of the area’s most famous sons.

A linoleum-printing workshop will take place on Saturday, September 16, on the theme of radical reformer Thomas Muir.

The event, organised by East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture (EDLC) Trust’s Trails and Tales team, will be led by artist Marion Smith.

Parents and children will be shown how to carve designs into a soft lino block using specialist tools, which will then be printed onto paper.

The workshops in the Kirkintilloch’s Barony Chambers will run from 10am to 12.30pm and from 1.30pm to 4pm.

Muir, “of Huntershill”, with strong links to East Dunbartonshire - was persecuted and banished in 1793 for his work campaigning for reform, freedom of speech and voting rights for all.

Councillor Jim Gibbons, Convener of Place, Neighbourhood and Corporate Assets, said, “This promises to be a fascinating event for families - inspired by the life and times of Thomas Muir.

“I hope it inspires people to learn new skills and find out more about one of Scotland’s most important champions of democracy.”

The event ties in with the annual celebration of Muir’s life - organised by the Friends of Thomas Muir.

Sandy Marshall, Chair of EDLC Trust, said: “Trails & Tales is an arts and heritage learning programme - created by the Trust - which is uniting artists and communities to celebrate local history.

“I hope as many people as possible book up to take part in this special event.”

The workshop is free, for one adult to work with one child (age 10 and over), but you must book in advance (link is external).

There’s more information at info@trailsandtales.org