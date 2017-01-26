Asda’s searching for longest married couple

Love is in the air this Valentine’s Day – and Asda Bearsden is playing cupid, with a search for the longest married couples in the area.

The store on Milngavie Road is on the hunt for the longest-married couple in Bearsden, Milngavie and the surrounding area, or those who may have even met and fell in love whilst doing their supermarket shop in an Asda store. The selected winner will be invited to the store to receive a special treat from the colleagues.

Winning couples will win a beautiful bouquet of flowers, a delicious box of chocolates and a warming welcome into the store, to celebrate Valentine’s Day together.

Colin O’Donohue, Cupid-in-Chief and general store manager at Asda Bearsden, said: “We know we’ve lots of romantics in the area and what better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than by inviting them to our store to share the love.

“We’re appealing for married couples from the community, who either met in the aisles or are celebrating many happy, prosperous years together, to come forward and enter our special Valentine’s Day appeal.”

To enter please email a photocopy of your marriage certificate to asdascotland@havas.com no later than Thursday, February 2. Full names and contact details must be provided.