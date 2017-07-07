Aussie publisher signs up romance novelist

A novelist is celebrating after her latest book was snapped up by one of Australian’s most prestigious publishers.

Julie Shackman, from Milngavie, had previously written two romance novels - ‘Rock My World’ and ‘Hero or Zero’ - which were both released digitally by by London based publishers Not So Noble Books.

But her third work, ‘The Silver Bracelet’, promises to put her into a different league after Allen & Unwin offered her a publishing deal.

The trained journalist, who also writes verses and captions for greetings cards, got her big break after being signed up by legendary Australian literary agent Selwa Anthony - becoming her first ever Scottish client.

The mum-of-two explained: “I submitted the first ten pages to her and couldn’t believe it when she replied a couple of days later, to say she enjoyed it.

“Selwa said she would get back to me within a couple of weeks and it seemed like the longest two weeks ever, until she e-mailed me on day 12 to say she wanted to offer me representation.

“What makes all this extra special, is that I am the first Scottish author Selwa has signed in her 25 year career.

“I was amazed and shocked when only about six weeks after signing with her, she contacted me to say that the prestigious publishers Allen & Unwin loved ‘The Silver Bracelet’ and were offering me a publishing deal.

“The idea of having my writing published in paperback is a dream come true.

“I am so grateful to Selwa and my editor Annette for this opportunity and am already busy writing my next romance.