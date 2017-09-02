Award honour for care homes’ ‘Playlist for Life’ success

Relatives of a woman said to have become increasingly withdrawn in her Kirkintilloch care home were reportedly amazed at her dramatic transformation for the better.

And this month Pacific Care welcomed two executives of the Playlist for Life scheme which is said to have helped her and many residents suffering from dementia.

Members of staff from Birdston Day Care and care homes Lillyburn, Kintyre, and Mosswood all gave a few examples of residents said to have benefited from the introduction of playlist for life in their care plans.

In the case of Bridie McEwan, a user of Pacific Care’s Day Care centre, “a stark change was witnessed by both staff and family” – who were also in attendance – when Bridie’s “playlist” was first developed.

A spokesperson for Pacific Care said: “Before the intervention, Bridie was becoming increasingly withdrawn from the world around her and had ceased communicating with staff having to rely on body language.

“Amazingly once staff at the Day Care Centre started using Bridie’s playlist she became less introverted and began verbally communicating with staff for the first time in 11 months.

“Bridie’s family were so shocked to see the immediate difference in their mother’s behaviour once the playlist started that they were moved to tears.”

Andy Lowndes from Playlist for Life, noted that he was, “overwhelmed with the work done over the last few months”.

Following on from the presentation there was an award ceremony in which Mr Lowndes awarded Pacific Care with three plaques acknowledging the commitment made by staff and carers.

Pacific Care says it is the first care provider in Scotland to be awarded with three plaques for more than one site, and is at the fore front of implementing Playlist for Life into its care plans for all residents.

Janice Allen, who is Pacific Care’s clinical director, was the driving force behind the introduction of Playlist for Life at Pacific Care and she said: “To see the benefits of this is just amazing”.