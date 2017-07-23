Award nomination is the cat’s pyjamas

A team of cat lovers from Glasgow who have helped hundreds of cats and kittens during the past year are in line for a national award.

The Glasgow Branch of Cats Protection is being honoured in this year’s National Cat Awards for rescuing, rehoming and neutering 700 cats and kittens across a vast area of West Scotland.

One of three finalists in the Star Team award category, the volunteer group has rescued cats at risk of freezing to death in rural locations while also dealing with a household in the city that was overflowing with 50 un-neutered cats.

“The challenges of working across such a large area that is both rural and urban are immense so operating as a team is the only way we can help so many cats,” explained branch coordinator Lorraine Currie.

“From the volunteer who takes the phone calls, to the homing officer, the home visitors and the fundraisers, every single one of the team plays a vital role.”

The award will be presented to the winning team by Deborah Meaden, star of BBC TV series Dragons’ Den, at a ceremony held at The Savoy Hotel in London on Thursday 3 August.

The Star Team award was created to mark the charity’s 90th anniversary this year.

Teams were nominated for doing something impressive to bring about a positive result for cat welfare and the charity’s volunteers and staff voted for their favourite. The two other branches in the running for the award are Coventry and Deeside.

Cats Protection’s National Cat Awards, organised by the UK’s largest cat charity and sponsored by PURINA, is an annual celebration of the real-life stories of heroism, loyalty and companionship in the feline world.