Bad crash in Milngavie’s Craigdhu Road

Local councillor Jim Gibbons sent us these dramatic pictures which show the aftermath of a crash in Milngavie on Wednesday (January 25).

The accident involved two cars on Craigdhu Road at the junction with Drumcarn Drive and Dumgoyne Gardens at about 2pm.

Crash Craigdhu Road, Milngavie.

Craigdhu Road was only closed for about ten minutes at Crossburn Avenue.

No one was injured.

SNP councillor Jim Gibbons said: “The emergency services were on hand within minutes of this happening.

“Craigdhu Road was kept open but there were huge delays in the area because Clober Road is closed at the moment for utility works.

“I was alerted to the crash by my son. I have stayed near this junction for most of my life and seen the result of many accidents. The wall of the corner house has been rebuilt several times after cars have crashed into it.

“The professionals were already on the scene so I diverted the traffic away from Drumcarn Avenue.”