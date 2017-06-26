Band is in piping hot form

Milngavie Pipe Band enjoyed a wonderful weekend, gaining fourth place in Grade 3 of the European Championships in Forres on Saturday.

This contest is one of the major championships held during the competition season, andcomes hard on the heels of the band’s success in the Helensburgh contest earlier this month.

There the band were first in the Grade 3 competition in both piping and drumming, and third in the Grade 2 event.

The next important outing for the band will be the massive Scottish Championships event in Dumbarton’s Levengroe Park on Saturday, July 29, which attracts dozens of bands and crowds of around 25,000.