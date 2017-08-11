Barlinnie prisoner with links to Bishopbriggs escapes during hospital visit

A remand prisoner who is believed to have links to Bishopbriggs and North Glasgow has escaped while being treated in hospital.

Jamie Roy, 24, went missing from Glasgow Royal Infirmary around 11pm on Wednesday.

He was being held on remand at the city’s Barlinnie Prison.

Police Scotland said he was not believed to be a threat to the public but that he should not be approached.

Roy is described as 6ft tall with short dark hair and has tattoos on both sides of his neck. He was last seen wearing red trousers, black socks and no shoes.

It believed he has links to Bishopbriggs and north Glasgow.